Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Ohio State football has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to the main offensive coordinator position, the school announced.

The position came open this offseason when Kevin Wilson left the Ohio State program to become the next head coach at Tulsa.

Hartline will occupy the primary play-calling duties for the Buckeyes going forward, a position formerly held by head coach Ryan Day.

Day was offensive coordinator under former coach Urban Meyer before replacing Meyer as OSU head coach in 2018.

Hartline came to prominence as Ohio State's wide receivers coach and especially as one of the football program's most high-profile recruiters.

Hartline helped develop wide receiver talent including Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison, Jr., among others.

He also took the passing game coordinator position in 2022.

A native of Canton, Hartline played wide receiver for Ohio State under head coach Jim Tressel before moving onto the National Football League, playing for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

When his NFL career ended, Hartline moved back to his alma mater to serve as offensive quality control assistant and has worked his way up the Ohio State coaching staff since then.

