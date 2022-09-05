Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR to miss time, per report

Ohio State's top WR could be down a few weeks with an injury

Jaxon Smith-Njigba may not be on the field for Ohio State for the next few weeks as he deals with a low-grade hamstring injury.

The wide receiver sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and "should be ready to go in a couple of weeks," according to a report from 247Sports.

Smith-Njigba will have an MRI during the week to confirm the injury, but was able to move well despite the issue.

The junior wide receiver left Saturday's game after taking a hard hit in which his helmet flew off and onto the sideline.

He attempted a brief return in the second quarter before getting pulled by trainers again and he didn't come back into the game after halftime.

Ohio State (1-0) plays its next two games at home against non-conference opponents Arkansas State and Toledo.

OSU then begins Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago.

Where Ohio State goes now

Losing its top receiver can't help but cut into Ohio State's offensive production to some extent, but Smith-Njigba's absence should also allow quarterback C.J. Stroud to build rapport with his other receivers.

Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Harrison both caught touchdown passes in the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard are also expected to get increased reps in Ohio State's offense, which ranked No. 1 in total production and scoring per game in college football last season.

(h/t 247Sports)

