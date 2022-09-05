Skip to main content

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR will miss time with hamstring issue, per report

Ohio State's top WR could be down a few weeks with an injury
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba may not be on the field for Ohio State for the next few weeks as he deals with a low-grade hamstring injury.

The wide receiver sustained the hamstring injury during Saturday's 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame and "should be ready to go in a couple of weeks," according to a report from 247Sports.

Smith-Njigba will have an MRI during the week to confirm the injury, but was able to move well despite the issue.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update

The junior wide receiver left Saturday's game after taking a hard hit in which his helmet flew off and onto the sideline.

He attempted a brief return in the second quarter before getting pulled by trainers again and he didn't come back into the game after halftime.

Ohio State (1-0) plays its next two games at home against non-conference opponents Arkansas State and Toledo.

OSU then begins Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin on Sept. 24.

Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago.

Where Ohio State goes now

Losing its top receiver can't help but cut into Ohio State's offensive production to some extent, but Smith-Njigba's absence should also allow quarterback C.J. Stroud to build rapport with his other receivers.

Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Harrison both caught touchdown passes in the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard are also expected to get increased reps in Ohio State's offense, which ranked No. 1 in total production and scoring per game in college football last season.

(h/t 247Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football ohio state large
News

Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Ohio State WR to miss time, per report

By James Parks
LSU Tigers football
News

LSU vs. Florida State football score, reactions from Week 1

By James Parks
lsu football brian kelly
News

Brian Kelly on LSU's 1st half: "We can't play any worse than that"

By James Parks
LSU-Tigers-football-SEC
News

LSU football star Maason Smith leaves Florida State game with injury

By James Parks
How far can LSU go in the Top 25 college football rankings this season?
Schedules

LSU vs. Florida State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks
College football factory USC Trojans
Rankings

Predicting the AP Top 25 college football rankings for Week 2

By James Parks
kayshon boutte lsu football
News

LSU vs. Florida State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
lsu football
News

College football Week 1 picks: LSU vs. Florida State predictions

By James Parks