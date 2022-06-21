Ohio State football recruiting: Brandon Inniss is second 5-star WR to commit to Buckeyes in two days

Ohio State continues to dominate the wide receiver position on the college football recruiting trail, earning a commitment from its second 5-star pass catcher in the last two days.

Brandon Inniss is the latest, announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes, a day after Carnell Tate, another elite receiver, did the same.

Ohio State beat out contenders Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC to sign Inniss. Recruiting services favored USC to sign the player over the Buckeyes.

"First off, I wanna thank God for putting me in the position I am today," Inniss wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for all of the sacrifices and talking to me at times I didn't know what to do next in life. I want to thank my mom and dad for being there every step of the way. I want to thank my little brother for beating me up when we were little.

"If I didn't have that, I wouldn't be the man I am today. I want to thank my sister for always being at my games even when she didn't want to. Next, I want to thank all of my coaches [that] I ever had in my life for pushing me to be the best player on the field, and even a better person off the field."

Why Brandon Inniss chose Ohio State

“The family atmosphere,” Inniss said, via 247Sports.

“The fact that I will be coming into a great situation because for the position they want me to play they will be short at that spot, so Coach Day and Coach Hart were telling me I would have to come in and contribute right away, not only telling me that they showed me as well. And the players on the team was already treating me like I’m one of them, not just a recruit.”

Where the recruit stands nationally

Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

The service also rates Inniss as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in the class.

The combination of Inniss and Tate committing to the school pumped Ohio State to the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings for 2023.

Inniss and Tate signing with the Buckeyes only further enhances the reputation of OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline, who has established himself as one of the most successful receiver recruiters in college football.

+ 5-star WR Brandon Inniss

+ 5-star WR Carnell Tate

+ 4-star OT Luke Montgomery

+ 4-star CB Dijon Johnson

+ 4-star TE Ty Lockwood

+ 4-star S Malik Hartford

+ 4-star OL Joshua Padilla

+ 4-star S Cedrick Hawkins

+ 4-star RB Mark Fletcher

+ 4-star OL Austin Siereveld

+ 4-star WR Bryson Rodgers

+ 3-star DL Will Smith

(h/t 247Sports)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook