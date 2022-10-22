Syracuse takes lead on Clemson with 90 yard scoop-n-score TD (Video)

The battle between Clemson and Syracuse is officially a fight for first place in the division, and in the first half, it went the Orange's way on a huge play.

Clemson had driven down the field over 43 yards in 9 plays as DJ Uiagalelei threw two critical [asses, to Will Shipley for 12 yards and Phil Mafah for 10 yards to get into scoring position.

But the quarterback fumbled down near the goal line, allowing Ja'Had Carter to pick up the ball and go the other way for 90 yards and the touchdown.

Syracuse took the 14-7 lead over Clemson at 6:47 in the second quarter.

Clemson was even or positive in turnover margin in its last 11 games, but after the fumble fiasco, moved to minus-2 in Saturday's game.

Syracuse came into the game undefeated at 6-0 overall, the school's best start since 1987, ahead of Saturday's date at Clemson.

It's been a tough place to play for a while, as the Tigers own a 37-game home win streak at Memorial Stadium.

But the Orange have played solid defense so far this fall, ranking in the top 10 nationally, and boast a credible dual threat behind quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker.

Clemson is a College Football Playoff hopeful, coming in at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in ACC play, including with two crucial wins over ranked division foes Wake Forest and NC State.

CFP analysts contend Clemson has a slim chance of making the playoff this season with one loss, but would be a guarantee if it finishes undefeated.

