Skip to main content

WATCH: Syracuse takes lead on Clemson with 90-yard scoop and score TD

Syracuse opened up a lead on Clemson with a huge play on defense
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The battle between Clemson and Syracuse is officially a fight for first place in the division, and in the first half, it went the Orange's way on a huge play.

Clemson had driven down the field over 43 yards in 9 plays as DJ Uiagalelei threw two critical [asses, to Will Shipley for 12 yards and Phil Mafah for 10 yards to get into scoring position.

But the quarterback fumbled down near the goal line, allowing Ja'Had Carter to pick up the ball and go the other way for 90 yards and the touchdown.

Syracuse took the 14-7 lead over Clemson at 6:47 in the second quarter.

Clemson was even or positive in turnover margin in its last 11 games, but after the fumble fiasco, moved to minus-2 in Saturday's game.

Syracuse came into the game undefeated at 6-0 overall, the school's best start since 1987, ahead of Saturday's date at Clemson.

It's been a tough place to play for a while, as the Tigers own a 37-game home win streak at Memorial Stadium.

But the Orange have played solid defense so far this fall, ranking in the top 10 nationally, and boast a credible dual threat behind quarterback Garrett Shrader and running back Sean Tucker.

Clemson is a College Football Playoff hopeful, coming in at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in ACC play, including with two crucial wins over ranked division foes Wake Forest and NC State.

CFP analysts contend Clemson has a slim chance of making the playoff this season with one loss, but would be a guarantee if it finishes undefeated.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Garrett Shrader syracuse football
News

Syracuse takes lead on Clemson with 90 yard scoop-n-score TD (Video)

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks: Week 8 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football overtime rules explained: What you need to know

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

How long are college football games? Here's what you need to know

By James Parks
cedric tillman tennessee football
News

Cedric Tillman update: Status on Tennessee Vols' WR today

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football TV schedule for Week 8: The games you should be watching

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks