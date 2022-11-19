Skip to main content

TCU stays in College Football Playoff hunt with last-second 1-point win (Video)

Perfect late-game execution by TCU keeps the Horned Frogs perfect and in the College Football Playoff chase as Selection Sunday looms
TCU had to go on the road against Big 12 rival Baylor to stay undefeated and hold onto its No. 4 position in the College Football Playoff rankings.

That it did, in the most dramatic fashion possible.

TCU held on against Baylor with a 29-28 victory, clinched only on the very last second as the team's field goal unit raced onto the field as the seconds ticked away to secure the victory.

TCU came back to win after Baylor appeared to have taken control of the game, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, taking an eight-point lead and piling up over 500 total yards in the game.

TCU missed an extra point attempt in the third quarter and dropped a would-be two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown with 2:07 left in regulation.

With the win, TCU now has eight victories against teams that are currently .500 or better. Georgia has five, Ohio State has six, and Tennessee has five.

TCU is 11-0 for the first time since 2010, when it finished the season as Rose Bowl champions with a perfect 13-0 record.

But the Horned Frogs will still have their critics owing to their sluggish performance on the road, but provided they keep winning and finish the season as undefeated conference champions, there's no argument to keep them out of the College Football Playoff, owing to the committee's own criteria.

