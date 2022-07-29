Update on Texas A&M football star after arrest

Skip to main content

Update on Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith after arrest

The situation surrounding Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith has been updated as the wide receiver had all charges against him dropped.

“I received word from the Brazos County Attorney’s office that they are refusing to prosecute all charges,” attorney Craig Greening told Fox 26's Mark Berman.

Smith was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and marijuana possession (less than two ounces).

The 21-year-old wide receiver was booked in the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M university police.

Smith led the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdown catches a season ago for the 8-4 Aggies as a team captain.

He also placed second on the team with 509 receiving yards.

Smith has started 21 games for Texas A&M the past three seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 and 15 total touchdowns. He added 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Texas A&M football wide receiver Ainias Smith

The senior is expected to play a major role in the Texas A&M offense this coming season as the team looks to integrate a new starter at the quarterback position.

Smith's experience and skill set will be key to developing the Aggies' downfield passing game to complement what looks like a solid rushing attack behind center.

A&M is projected to finish second in the SEC West this season behind Alabama, but is scheduled to visit the Crimson Tide in a crucial matchup on Oct. 8.

The winner of that game should have a major advantage in the SEC standings and the College Football Playoff race.

Smith is the second Texas A&M player to be arrested this offseason after wide receiver Demond Demas, who was arrested on an assault/family violence charge and removed from the team before entering the transfer portal.

(h/t FOX 26)

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on weapons and marijuana charges ahead of SEC Media Days.
