Texas high school football player dies after severe head injury in game

A high school football player from the state of Texas has died after sustaining a serious head injury in a recent game.

Yahir Cancino, a junior varisty football player at Dalhart in West Texas, passed away on Saturday after suffering the injury, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cancino, a sophomore, was reported as unresponsive on the field after the injury with less than 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter, according to Dalhart superintendent Jeff Byrd.

Emergency medical personnel were not able to revive Cancino on the field, and he was airlifted to the nearby University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Cancino's mother confirmed that her son had died in a statement on Facebook, and said that his organs will be donated.

"Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries," she wrote.

"We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory."

Byrd announced that Dalhart schools will not have any extracurricular activities over the weekend out of respect to Cancino and his family.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook