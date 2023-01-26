Uber Eats driver wanders onto court during basketball game (Video)

There are all kinds of delays in sports, but this might be a first. On Wednesday night, a college basketball game was interrupted when a food delivery driver walked onto the court in the middle of play.

Loyola Chicago and Duquesne were facing off in the second half and with the two teams battling in the game, someone delivering Uber Eats walked onto the corner of the court with bag in hand.

You can see the episode here.

Officials halted play to resolve the situation while the announcers tried to figure out what on earth was going on.

"From Uber Eats delivery or something?" one said.

"He's carrying some McDonald's. I'm not actually kidding. I think that's what's happening."

The other announcer added, "Was he going to deliver the McDonald's to someone on the court? Can we rule that out?"

"There he is!" Who's he delivering to, the ref?"

Reporters on the scene speculated that someone working at the video board had actually ordered the food, so the driver was technically in the right place.

But how they got into the arena without a ticket is an open question.

Eventually, the food got to its rightful destination and the game went on. Duquesne beat Loyola Chicago, 72 to 58.

Let's hope the driver got a good tip out of it.

