UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

UCF vs. Tulane odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for UCF vs. Tulane on the Week 11 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of AAC rivals meet up in New Orleans with the No. 1 position in the conference standings on the line as UCF and Tulane square off in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

UCF comes in at 7-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play sitting at second in the league standings, while Tulane is 8-1 and 5-0 in league games hoping to defend its position in this critical head-to-head matchup.

Both teams are fairly even on both sides of the ball when it comes to scoring: UCF averages 35.7 points per game, compared with Tulane's 32.9 points per game; the Knights surrender 18.8 ppg and the Green Wave 16.9 on average.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions

UCF's chance of victory: FPI projects the Knights have the slimmest of margins to win, with a 51.9 percent chance to defeat Tulane this weekend and move into pole position in the conference standings.

Tulane's chance of victory: That leaves the Wave with the 48.1 percent shot to take down the Knights, beat their top challenger head-to-head, and maintain its spot atop the AAC.

UCF vs. Tulane point spread: Tulane comes in the narrow 2 point favorites to defeat UCF, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 51.5 points

Moneyline: UCF +110, Tulane -143

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. CT on the ESPN2 network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

UCF predictions: The computers rank the Knights ahead of Tulane in the AAC owing to its superior projected per-game scoring margin: FPI estimates UCF is 9.8 points better than an average team on a neutral field. That leads to a 9.8 projected win total and a 42.8 percent shot to win the conference.

Tulane predictions: FPI rates the Wave as 6.2 points better than an average team, third in the league, and projected to win 9.8 games and with a 26.0 percent chance to win the AAC.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

ucf football
News

UCF vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Nebraska Cornhuskers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football ole miss
News

Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team schedule, rankings
News

Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
chase brown illinois football
News

Illinois vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football lsu large
News

LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks