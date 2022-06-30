USC, UCLA plan to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in explosive new report

College football realignment could be on the verge of taking another major turn as USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The schools are preparing to leave their current conference as early as the 2024 football season, according to football insider Jon Wilner.

Although the move is not finalized as of yet, it does appear the powers that be in charge of both schools have made their final decisions.

Safe to say the so-called "Alliance" is dead in the water.

Now come all the hard questions. What about the rest of the Pac-12 conference? Could other schools decide to leave? Who will join? This is just about the worst news new commissioner George Kliavkoff could have received so early in his tenure.

USC and UCLA are two of the premier football programs in the Pac-12, and the move mirrors the bombshell decision of Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

With these two departures, it seems the Pac-12 will have to fish for two new members, though it's difficult to see what other schools can replace the cache of the two Los Angeles-based programs.

Any way you look at it, the move is a potential earthquake in the power dynamics of college football, both on the field and from a business perspective.

The sport of college football appears headed towards four super conferences.

(h/t Jon Wilner)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook