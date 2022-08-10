Skip to main content

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football medical condition

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely with a medical condition not related to football, the school announced on Wednesday.

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug.9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football related condition.

The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain.

In respect for Sam's privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time.

Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate."

Few players mean more to their team in college football than Hartman.

He led Wake to its best-ever season in 2021, leading the No. 11 ranked offense in college football and took the Demon Deacons to the ACC Championship Game.

The quarterback threw for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, going 299 of 508 passing, adding 11 touchdowns and 363 yards rushing.

Wake finished in first-place of the ACC Atlantic Division, though the team came up short against Pittsburgh in the conference championship game.

"Tuesday was a frustrating day," Hartman said in a statement, "but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process.

"I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates, and coaches."

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

sam hartman wake forest
News

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely with non-football medical condition

By James Parksjust now
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James Parks20 hours ago
USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

Crazy video of USC football recruit goes viral

By James Parks20 hours ago
Where did teams land in the AP Top 25 college football rankings?
News

College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good

By James Parks20 hours ago
alabama nick saban
News

Nick Saban cried after Kick Six game, new book claims

By James Parks22 hours ago
xavier worthy texas football
News

College football rankings: Anonymous voter puts Texas at No. 1

By James ParksAug 8, 2022 3:41 PM EDT
college football large 296322
Rankings

College football top 25: Overrated, underrated Coaches Poll teams

By James ParksAug 8, 2022 2:31 PM EDT
georgia football
Rankings

Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings announced

By James ParksAug 8, 2022 12:20 PM EDT