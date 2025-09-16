2025 college football receiving leaders after Week 3
After three weeks of college football, there's an interesting situation-- the top three receivers in the nation are all in the SEC and all are transfers. But there's more to the story, with players from the well-known (Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith) to the not as well-known (Appalachian State's Jaden Barnes). Here's a rundown on the nation's top pass catchers in receiving yards so far in 2025.
10. Makai Lemon, USC (311 yards)
Lemon is a junior who had a big 2024 season for USC (52 catches, 764 yards). He's on the same path this year, with 16 catches and a pair of touchdowns already.
9. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (312 yards)
A junior at Ohio University, Hendricks is already halfway to his 2024 mark of 40 receptions. He has a pair of touchdowns, including one against Ohio State last week.
7-tie. Romello Brinson, SMU (314 yards)
After catching just 14 passes in two years at Miami, Brinson transferred to SMU before the 2023 season. He has taken off in 2025, catching 15 passes and three touchdowns already.
7t. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (314 yards)
Tyson started out at Colorado, but had 1,101 yards last year with the Sun Devils. He's on another hot start in 2025, catching 24 passes with four touchdowns already.
6. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (315 yards)
The highest profile receiver in the country keeps doing his thing for Ohio State. The 6'3" Smith, who can play inside or outside, has 20 receptions and three scores. He has topped 100 yards in each of the last two weeks.
5. Skyler Bell, UConn (332 yards)
After three seasons at Wisconsin, Bell has become a standout with the Huskies, catching 50 passes for 860 yards in 2024. He has 22 receptions already this year, with a pair of touchdowns. His 92 yards last week was his season-low.
4. Jaden Barnes, Appalachian State (337 yards)
The 5'8" Barnes was a standout at FCS Austin Peay. The junior transfer has 24 receptions and three scores already. He has topped 130 yards against each FBS opponent so far this year.
3. Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss (339 yards)
A season ago, Wallace was the second receiver for Penn State behind Tyler Warren. Now, he's an Ole Miss star, with 15 catches and a pair of touchdowns. His season low was 92 yards last week against Arkansas.
2. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (364 yards)
A Tulane transfer before 2024, the 6'5" Brazzell was a rotation player last year for the Vols. After some injuries, he has become UT's main man, with 20 receptions and five touchdowns. He had six catches for 177 yards and three scores last week against Georgia.
1. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (443 yards)
Craver has 20 catches and four touchdowns. He had 17 catches and three touchdowns last season at Mississippi State. Craver has at least five catches and at least 114 yards in each game so far this season for the Aggies.