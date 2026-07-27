3,900-Yard QB Tipped as the Next Russell Wilson Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

Ole Miss starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is the biggest underdog story at quarterback entering the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder transformed from a little-known Division II starter turned SEC backup into arguably the best quarterback in college football within a year of transferring to the Rebels from Ferris State.

Jordan Reid of ESPN released early projections for the 2027 NFL draft class on Friday. Reid classified Chambliss as a "riser" among quarterback prospects, and an NFL scout told Reid that Chambliss strongly resembles a recently retired NFL starter.

"Russell Wilson all over again," the scout told Reid. "The dude is electric. He attacks the middle of the field and puts so much pressure on defenses. Don't be surprised to see someone take him in the back end of Round 1 if he builds off of last season."

How does Chambliss compare to Wilson as a prospect?

Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson looks for a receiver against the Penn State defense during their game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Wis. on November 26, 2011. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Physically, Chambliss is built very similarly to Wilson; both hover around six feet tall and weigh around 200 pounds. Both Wilson and Chambliss made the decision to transfer late in their college careers, although Chambliss' leap from Division II to the SEC was much larger than Wilson's jump from the ACC to the Big Ten.

The ability to keep the ball out of harm's way is something Wilson and Chambliss have in common.

Wilson only threw one interception in his 2008 season at NC State and four in his 2011 season at Wisconsin, although he threw more than 10 in each of his last two seasons with the Wolfpack. The most interceptions Chambliss has thrown in a college football season is six at Ferris State in 2024, and he only threw three in his first season at Ole Miss.

Chambliss utilizes his legs to bolster his offense, running for a combined 1,546 yards and 33 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Wilson also utilized his legs in college, but the most he ran for in one season was 435 yards and nine touchdowns at NC State in 2010.

Will Chambliss fall as low as Wilson in the draft?

The Seahawks selected Wilson with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Wilson started at least a handful of games for all four franchises he played for in his 14-year career, including full seasons almost every year he was with the Seahawks and Broncos.

As an older quarterback in the class, Chambliss is likely to fall behind younger prospects like Oregon starter Dante Moore and Texas starter Arch Manning in the pecking order. However, Chambliss' innate playmaking ability could market him to a franchise toward the end of the first round.