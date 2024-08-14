Alabama not 'good enough' to win a national title in 2024: Paul Finebaum
Kalen DeBoer is in the midst of college football's most consequential coaching handover, succeeding Nick Saban as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach this season.
And with notable returning players, some higher-profile transfers, and an expanded playoff, it's widely expected Bama will be in the mix for the national championship.
But to win the title? Not this time, according to Paul Finebaum.
"It's a really simple answer: No," he said.
"I don't think this team is good enough. Nick Saban himself told you a couple weeks ago one of their deficiencies is in the defensive secondary. That's on him. That's what he used to coach, and he lost his best player, or Kalen DeBoer did, to Ohio State in Caleb Downs."
Saban did note that Alabama's secondary was a relative team weakness in remarks made as an ESPN analyst when speaking from the SEC Media Days this preseason.
And the Crimson Tide did fail to retain Downs, the former five-star safety who racked up triple-digit stops and earned All-American honors last season, and who transferred to the Buckeyes.
"I think they're challenged," Finebaum said.
"I think the schedule is overwhelming. I think they could make the playoffs, but they are not going to win the national championship without Nick Saban. Not yet, at least."
-
