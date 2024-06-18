Ohio State hints at Caleb Downs playing RB in 2024
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is looking for every way to involve prized transfer portal addition Caleb Downs in 2024, and that plan could involve featuring the safety on offense, too.
Day told reporters that he hasn't ruled out putting Downs at the running back position this season, and that the player has taken part in some meetings with the position group this year.
"It was part of the recruiting process, [his] possibly doing a little bit of running back, as well," Day said.
"It's something he wanted to do," he added. "We've been having him in some of the meetings and some of the individual drills as a possibility there if needed down the road as we continue to build depth at the position."
It wouldn't be a first for Downs, who played snaps at running back at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga. He ran for 389 yards and 20 touchdowns on 57 carries as a junior, and posted 648 career yards with 27 touchdowns in his varsity high school career, according to MaxPreps.
"Where it goes, I don't really know right now," Day said. "But I know he has the athleticism to do it."
Ohio State comes into the 2024 college football season with arguably the most talented and promising rotation of running backs in the country.
Lead rusher TreVeyon Henderson elected to return to school this season after he ran for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
Then, the Buckeyes added two-time SEC rushing champ Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss to add to the team's rushing capacity.
Judkins had 2,723 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns with the Rebels the last two years.
"If we have four strong running backs going into it, that's gonna be enough to carry the season," Day said. "I do think that the quarterbacks will want the ball more this season. So that should take some carries away from [the running backs]."
