Tyson reveals 'Razorback Nuggets' for Arkansas football fans in 2024
Arkansas football and Tyson Foods have enjoyed a strong relationship led by chief executive and Razorback alum John Tyson, and now the company is debuting a new dish that plays into the connection between the brand and the school.
Tyson revealed the release of "Razorback Nuggets" on Tuesday that come in the shape of the well-known Arkansas Razorback mascot that will be available in select Walmart stores in Arkansas in time for the football season.
"When Arkansas fans cheer on our teams this season they will be inspired by their passion for the Hogs and fueled by the new Tyson Razorback Nuggets," said athletic director Hunter Yurachek.
"With these two iconic Arkansas brands teaming up, the Razorback Nation will be primed and ready to 'Call the Hogs' from pre-game to post-game while showing their loyal support of our more than 460 Razorback student-athletes."
Tyson's relationship with Arkansas goes well beyond Razorback-shaped chicken nuggets: he played a key role in bringing new Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari to the school this offseason.
Tyson is a super-booster to the Arkansas athletics department and even received a standing ovation from Razorback personnel and fans when Calipari was introduced to the university.
Tyson Razorback Nuggets will be on shelves July 30 and in select Sam's Club stores in September.
