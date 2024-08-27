Big Ten debuts football replay command center for 2024
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti helped oversee the creation of a new, centralized replay center that will be where all football replays are determined during games starting in 2024.
In a video, Petitti debuted the new replay command center, showing off eight large monitors and a variety of other screens, totaling 18 replay stations to review plays.
"It all comes down to people having to make decisions. Sometimes very difficult, very close decisions," Petitti said in the video.
"There are times when it takes a long time to determine a call, disrupting the flow of the game," he added. "Other times, fans are going to disagree with a callo. So the hope with this center is to get the right call made as quickly as possible."
"You can imagine on a gameday the activity in this room," Petitti said.
"It's about the training that's gone into making sure we have all of his people ready to go. It's a lot of work here not only getting them used to the job, but also used to this new technology. It's been a lot of training going in to getting our people ready for this."
