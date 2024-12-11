Bill Belichick finalizing deal with North Carolina in landmark deal: reports
North Carolina is finalizing a deal to name Bill Belichick its next football coach in one of the most remarkable coaching additions in modern college football history, according to ESPN.
Known as arguably the most accomplished head coach in NFL history, Belichick will embark on a collegiate-level job for the first time in his storied career.
As head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, Belichick won six Super Bowl championships, the most by a single coach in NFL history.
Belichick also owns the NFL record with 31 postseason victories and his 302 all-time wins are the third-most among any head coach at the professional level.
The coach said that he and North Carolina were discussing its head coaching vacancy in remarks made this week, and offered a general plan for how he would run the program.
Belichick noted that college football is starting to look more like pro football in the modern era, as the sport embraces NIL, a transfer portal that is effectively a free agency period, and a future revenue-sharing model the NCAA is expected to implement in the near future.
“A lot of colleges are looking at NFL-type models to structure personnel and coaching,” Belichick said of the changes.
“The job is obviously too big for one person,” he added. “You need a general manager, a coach, and a salary cap manager.”
Belichick, who was named NFL Coach of the Year three times, will replace Mack Brown, who the school fired on Nov. 26.
His father, Steve Belichick, was coach of North Carolina’s backfield from 1953 to 1955.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams