Mack Brown says UNC lowered standards to help Bill Belichick succeed in football
North Carolina is stopping at nothing to ensure Bill Belichick can successfully lead the football team, apparently at the expense of some of the school’s standards.
That’s the opinion of former Tar Heels coach Mack Brown, who said that UNC overhauled not only its approach to NIL deals, but also loosened some of its academic quality, too.
“As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever,” Brown said in comments to SiriusXM Radio.
“They’ve committed money to it. They’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful.
“And anymore, they’ve changed the roster... So you’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level, and I expect him to do that and I’m proud for him.”
North Carolina is under tremendous pressure after hiring the former eight-time Super Bowl champion to lead its football program, despite him having no collegiate experience.
That overhaul included a bigger investment in its NIL capacity, something Brown says didn’t happen when he was coach.
“North Carolina didn’t have NIL money,” he said in reference to his departing the school.
“I said we’re kind of a slow bleed. We weren’t able to recruit the top kids like we were when we first got there. So it was time for them and it was time for me, so it was kind of like a divorce. Everybody was ready.”
Now the question is if the Tar Heels are ready, and if Bill Belichick can put them in position to win. According to his predecessor, he has everything he needs.
