Bill Belichick targeting NFL OC for North Carolina job: report
Bill Belichick is looking to the NFL to fill out his coaching staff at North Carolina, targeting current Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner for the same position with the Tar Heels, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Turner is currently working at the position with the Raiders as an interim after head coach Antonio Pierce fired coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg recently.
Prior to taking his current position, Turner worked as the Raiders’ passing game coordinator, but as the team is 2-11 entering this week, it’s likely he’s looking for a new start elsewhere.
Turner is the son of long-time NFL coach Norv Turner, and worked as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator 2020-22 and has some collegiate experience at Oregon State, Pitt, and Michigan.
He worked as offensive assistant and wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh from 2008 to 2010 and worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2017.
Belichick has already acquired some NFL coaching and managerial talent to his new staff.
Michael Lombardi joined the North Carolina program as general manager, and Freddie Kitchens has been named tight end coach and run game coordinator for the Tar Heels.
