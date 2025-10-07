Bill Belichick, UNC's season-long documentary receives new development
After a 2-3 start for North Carolina's Bill Belichick era, some startling news arrived regarding the planned Hulu documentary about Belichick's first season at UNC. Specifically, recent reports from On3sports' Inside Carolina site advise that the documentary is not going to be released, according to sources close to the UNC football program. If the reports are accurate, this will be yet another public black eye to Belichick's first-season struggles as a college football coach.
UNC and Hulu documentary
Back in August, Belichick released a video in which he confirmed that a documentary about the team would be made by EverWonder and would "stream on Hulu later this fall." Admittedly, Belichick's comments at the time indicated that the documentary would show "our commitment to winning." After a 2-3 start that has seen UNC rolled by all three power conference opponents faced to date, perhaps the decision to not continue with the documentary was a pragmatic one.
Continued issues for Belichick/UNC
If the losing wasn't enough of a downside to the season, the Belichick era has already seen more than its fair share of controversy. Much of the oddness surrounding Belichick has had to do with the 73-year old head coach's relationship with 24-year old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Shortly after his hiring, rumors circulated that Belichick and UNC would be a subject of HBO's Hard Knocks series. That project never came to completion, reportedly in part because of Hudson. E-mails sent by Belichick circulated requesting that Hudson be copied on e-mails regarding discussions with Hard Knocks.
Belichick and Hudson were part of a segment with CBS's Sunday Morning but controversy also surrounded that interview as Hudson objected to certain questions posed in the interview, specifically those about how Belichick and Hudson met. Critics argued that the television appearance exposed the large role that Hudson apparently plays across facets of Belichick's life.
Winning would fix a good deal of difficulty, but UNC"s 2-3 start hasn't generally been competitive. The Tar Heels have bested 1-4 AAC opponent Charlotte and FCS foe Richmond. But around those two wins came a 48-14 loss to TCU, a 34-9 loss to a Central Florida team that has lost conference games in each of the last two weeks, and a 38-10 loss to a struggling Clemson team.