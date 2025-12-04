Billy Napier surges to top of leaderboard for trending college football program

Billy Napier has surfaced as a primary target for one of the most attractive openings in college football following his dismissal from Gainesville. The 46-year-old was relieved of his duties on Oct. 19 after a 3-4 start to the 2025 season. His tenure with the Florida Gators ended with a 22-23 overall record and marked the program’s lowest winning percentage since the 1940s.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made the decision one day after a disjointed 23-21 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The university owes the former coach approximately $21 million as part of a buyout agreement that will be paid in installments. His time in the SEC was marred by struggles against top-tier competition and a 5-17 mark against ranked opponents.

Despite his recent struggles, Napier presents a logical fit for a return to the Group of Five level given his previous dominance. He captured two Sun Belt Conference titles and amassed a 40-12 record during four seasons with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. That resume includes three consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins and suggests he could revitalize his career in a familiar league.

Group of Five Program Interest Comes After Napier's Florida Exit

The James Madison Dukes view this track record differently because of his proven ability to win at their specific level of competition. The university administration is reportedly casting a wide net to secure a leader capable of maintaining its trending national relevance and competing for a College Football Playoff berth while ranked No. 25 in the latest CFP rankings. The coaching vacancy comes with high expectations as the previous leadership sustained a winning culture that the school is desperate to preserve.

Reporting from On3 indicates that Napier is being considered alongside Lehigh Mountain Hawks head coach Kevin Cahill for the position. James Madison has successfully transitioned from the FCS by hiring winners like Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney and now hopes to find a name that can keep the team in the postseason hunt.

James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney will lead the UCLA Bruins next season. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The search committee is considering several other options, including Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton and Indiana Hoosiers defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

Other candidates include Navy Midshipmen offensive coordinator Drew Cronic and Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. The school aims to finalize a decision quickly to maintain recruiting momentum and stabilize the roster.

There was a time when former Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was a hot coaching commodity after three straight 10-win seasons at Louisiana from 2019 to 2021. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Napier’s experience organizing name, image and likeness operations at Florida could also appeal to a program looking to modernize its resources. While his 3-12 record against rivals like the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers doomed him in the SEC, his organizational skills remain a selling point for a growing program.

Read more on College Football HQ