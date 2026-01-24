Cam Newton calls college football team that just played for national championship irrelevant

In the cut-throat business of college athletics, memories are short and the only relevant question tends to be "What have you done for me lately?" That mentality apparently even extends to college football media, as ESPN contributor Cam Newton threw some substantial shade at a recent CFP title competitor.

While every team that makes a deep CFP run isn't destined to become a dynasty, Newton's take was more unusual than most. It's not as if he was taking on a program that is just a one-year wonder with his put-down, but instead, Newton termed one of the most decorated programs in college football as irrelevant on ESPN's First Take.

Cam Newton: "Notre Dame hasn't been relevant in years."



Shae Cornette: "They were just in the national championship game one year ago" pic.twitter.com/E59b7FaiAr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 23, 2026

Discussing a potential 12-team Playoff field for 2026, Newton began discussing the team left out of the 2025 field, Notre Dame. Considering the Irish unworthy of the Playoff, Newton stated, "Notre Dame hasn't been relevant in years." Immediately ESPN's Shea Cornette jumped to the Irish's defense, noting, "They were just in the national championship game one year ago."

Indeed, the Irish played for the CFP title on January 20, 2025, losing to Ohio State 34-23. 368 days later, Newton termed the Irish irrelevant. Notre Dame, of course, was 10-2 in 2025 and was the last team out of the College Football Playoff.

Some recent college football flashes in the pan

Newton's choice of Notre Dame is odd because there are some college football teams that could genuinely be regarded as irrelevant in the big picture despite massive seasons. For instance, Washington got a CFP bid in 2016 and again in 2023 (and lost by 17 and 21 points). Cincinnati made the Playoff in 2021 (and lost 27-6) and TCU got crushed 65-7 in the national championship game after the 2022 regular season.

SMU, Arizona State, and Boise State reached the first 12-team CFP in 2024, and some of the teams that did earn spots in the 2025 field will likely not be regarded as mini-dynasties.

Notre Dame's Prestige and Significance

But Notre Dame is an odd team to dismiss as irrelevant. The Irish claim 11 college football championships, have played in two national title games in the last decade and a half, and have made three College Football Playoff appearances.

But more than championships, Notre Dame is regarded as one of the most prestigious programs in the sport. From the Four Horsemen to Touchdown Jesus and Rudy, Notre Dame football is a pop culture icon. Ironically, that special status has probably allowed Notre Dame to resist joining a conference, which likely cost the Irish a CFP spot in 2025.

While Newton could have singled out some programs as unworthy of the prestige of a CFP spot, Notre Dame is an odd hill to choose for that battle.