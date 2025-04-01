Coastal Carolina offers free concessions for 2025 football games
For the first time in FBS history, a college football program will be offering its fans free concessions at home games starting this season.
Coastal Carolina will give fans free food and drinks when they buy a ticket for a home football game this coming season, the school announced.
It marks a first for any FBS-level program at a time when many concession prices across college football stadiums seem to only be going up, like the price of most things.
The offer provides hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks to those fans who buy a ticket at no extra cost, with patrons able to get four items per concession stand and with no limit on the number of trips a person can make.
Alcoholic beverages and any third-party vendors at the stadium are not included in the promotion.
“Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we’re always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience,” athletic director Chance Miller said in a statement.
“With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we’re excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion, and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game.”
Coastal Carolina is coming off a 6-7 mark in 2024 and is entering its third season under head football coach Tim Beck.
