Colin Cowherd names best head coaching job in college football
On Thursday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, sports personality Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Texas Longhorns have the most desirable head coaching position in college football.
As the 2025 coaching carousel spins faster than expected, major programs are reshuffling leadership. LSU, Florida, and Penn State have all dismissed their head coaches, joining a growing list of Power 4 programs in search of new direction. For Cowherd, the conversation about the “best job” in the country comes down to one central factor: alignment between money, boosters, and location.
“I think Texas, between the money, the boosters, the city is the best job,” Cowherd said. The point is hard to argue. The Longhorns have unmatched financial resources, a rich recruiting base, and the power of an entire state behind them. As the sport shifts into an era defined by the 12-team College Football Playoff and the explosion of NIL collectives, few programs are built to sustain dominance the way Texas can.
Cowherd Lists Texas, Ohio State, and Georgia Among Elite Jobs
Cowherd expanded on his thoughts by laying out his personal top-10 coaching jobs across college football, citing several factors, including money, leadership, and regional support. “I talked about the food chain, the pyramid of the best jobs in the country,” he said. “To me, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Alabama, USC, Michigan, and Notre Dame are the best jobs.”
He singled out Oregon for its backing from Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who has contributed billions to the school’s athletic success. Cowherd also credited the traditional powerhouses for maintaining national relevance through coaching changes, deep pockets, and elite recruiting access.
His analysis came during a week when multiple premier programs opened their doors to new leadership. LSU fired Brian Kelly, Florida dismissed Billy Napier, and Penn State parted ways with James Franklin despite recent success. The turnover has sparked conversations about which vacancies carry both opportunity and peril.
Cowherd’s colleague, Joel Klatt, offered his own view earlier this week, agreeing that Texas and Ohio State top the list but adding that LSU “is a top-three job in the entire sport.” Between Cowherd’s emphasis on resources and Klatt’s on immediate championship potential, both pointed to the same conclusion: Texas represents the modern gold standard for head coaching opportunities.
The Longhorns will host Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.