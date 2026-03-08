College Football Blue Bloods Among Programs Hyped For 'Huge Leap' in 2026

College football's offseason centers on programs attempting to convert recent momentum into championship contention. Every program talks about development, but only a few are actually positioned to take a real step forward.

For blue bloods like Michigan and USC, the 2026 season represents a pivotal window to return to the national elite. Both programs improved their win totals in 2025, a sign that progress is already underway despite various leadership changes.

Analyst Cody Nagel highlights several Power Four programs that improved their win totals last year and will make a "huge leap" next season.

The landscape of the Big Ten will shift based on the trajectory of its most storied programs. Michigan enters a new era under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who brings a reputation for physical and disciplined football.

How Michigan and USC are positioned to reach the College Football Playoff in 2026

"Whittingham has constantly built tough teams at Utah, and with the advantages Michigan has, it should only be easier for this staff to build a winner," according to Nagel.

The Wolverines added pass rusher John Henry Daley and wide receiver Jaime Ffrench to support quarterback Bryce Underwood. This coaching transition affects the entire conference as Michigan seeks to regain the consistency lost over the past two seasons.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The arrival of Whittingham and offensive coordinator Jason Beck suggests the Wolverines are ready to fix a rhythm that faltered recently.

In Los Angeles, Lincoln Riley faces a critical fifth season at USC with a roster that returns a high number of starters. No team in the FBS returns more starters than the Trojans in 2026, which gives Riley a massive advantage in a critical prove-it year. The Trojans hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as defensive coordinator to address long-standing issues.

Analyst Chris Low noted that "it’s now on Patterson’s shoulders to take the USC defense to another level as Riley seeks to make his first playoff appearance with the Trojans." Riley and Patterson previously competed annually in the Big 12, adding a layer of familiarity to the staff.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC faces a grueling slate featuring Oregon, Ohio State, and defending champion Indiana.

The national spotlight remains on how traditional powers like Michigan and USC navigate their respective hurdles. A successful jump by these programs would re-establish the Big Ten as a dominant force in the expanded playoff era. The exclusion of Notre Dame from USC's schedule this year forces the Trojans to rely entirely on their conference performance to secure a spot.

Michigan will begin their new chapter under Whittingham when they host their spring game on Saturday, April 18. USC will not hold a spring game for the second straight year, but will conduct practices through April 4.