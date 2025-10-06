College football bowl projections: Predicting the CFP playoff bracket before Week 7
The College Football Playoff picture still has a lot of time for things to change. Yet, there are a few contenders who are starting to emerge as the autumn leaves begin to change across the country. We are taking an early look at predicting the College Football Playoff bowl matchups heading into Week 7.
Just a reminder, the top four seeds are no longer limited to conference champions. The Power 4 champions as well as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team will still get automatic bids, but the top seeds will be based on the CFP rankings.
After Week 6, College Football HQ on SI projected the College Football Playoff rankings. The higher ranked team would host the first-round matchup while the top four seeds secure a bye. Let's take a look at how the New Year's Six bowl matchups would play out based on these rankings.
College Football Playoff predictions: Projecting the first-round games
No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
USF gets the slight edge over Memphis and the other Group of 5 contenders thanks to a strong non-conference schedule. Texas A&M has emerged as an SEC contender but faces a few upcoming challenges against Florida, LSU and Missouri.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama
Chances are the final bracket will not play out like this exactly, but it would be a fun bonus SEC matchup. These two teams square off on Oct. 18, and the loser could find it challenging to make the postseason.
No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
This would be another SEC clash, but these two teams do not play during the regular season. Both teams have plenty of question marks, starting with the health status of John Mateer moving forward.
Georgia will need to make a statement against the better teams on their schedule with an Oct. 18 matchup against Ole Miss looming.
No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Indiana
What a fun matchup with two of the more unlikely potential College Football Playoff teams heading into the season. Both programs are succeeding during a new era of college football.
Texas Tech leaned on NIL money to build a contender over the offseason. Similarly, Indiana has crushed the transfer portal under head coach Curt Cignetti.
Orange Bowl: No. 1 Miami tops No. 9 Texas Tech
The committee ends up giving Miami what would be a home game in the Orange Bowl as a result of being the No. 1 seed. Texas Tech or Indiana may give the Canes more of challenge than expected.
Right now, Miami looks like the best team in college football, but the program will need to avoid a letdown as the Hurricanes will be heavy favorites moving forward.
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon defeats No. 10 Georgia
A strong argument can be made for either Oregon or Ohio State as the class of the Big Ten. These two teams may be on a collision course for the Big Ten Championship. The committee will try to place a traditional team in the Rose Bowl, if possible.
Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Alabama upsets No. 3 Ohio State
Ohio State is starting to play their best football, but this would be a challenging matchup against Alabama. The Crimson Tide look like a different team than the one we saw lose to Florida State in the season opener.
That said, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate give the Buckeyes a chance in every game.
Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ole Miss tops No. 5 Texas A&M
This is also a potential SEC Championship matchup if both teams can hold their current form. Ole Miss has been able to thrive with multiple quarterback options. Mike Elko has the Aggies looking like a force.
National Championship: No. 2 Oregon tops No. 1 Miami
Miami is generating a lot of buzz thanks to an impressive resume, but Oregon looks like a legit national title contender as well. Dante Moore is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
By the way, the national championship is being played at Hard Rock Stadium. We're still taking the Ducks to win the national title in a mild upset, but there is plenty of time to change our minds as the season plays out.