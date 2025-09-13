Last-second TD is an early contender for college football's catch of the year
There wasn’t much for Villanova to remember in a big loss at Penn State on Saturday, but one of its pass catchers came down with an athletic touchdown grab that is being talked about as the catch of the year in college football.
With no time left in the game, Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Binkowski went airborne to snag a one-handed touchdown catch in the back of the end zone that has to be seen to be believed.
It will be a catch that Binkowski remembers for the rest of his life, just the third reception he had all season, and his first touchdown catch of the year, but not enough to keep Villanova competitive in the game.
Those were the only points that Villanova would score on the day in what turned into a 52-6 victory for No. 2 ranked Penn State, which moved to 3-0 on the year with the win.
Prior to the catch, the Villanova offense was held to fewer than 100 total yards on the day and had suffered two giveaways to the Nittany Lions defense, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Nick Singleton scored twice and Kaytron Allen once while combining for 170 yards rushing to help keep Penn State undefeated heading into an idle week, and from there into a marquee contest.
After taking next week off, Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium in the Big Ten opener against top-five ranked Oregon in a matchup that should have a major effect on the conference standings and could play a role in College Football Playoff selection down the road.
