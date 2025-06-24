Ex-college football star Chandler Jones dies at 33
San Jose State football legend Chandler Jones has died, the school announced.
He was 33 years old.
Jones died in a car accident in Los Angeles early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. local time, according to a report from MyNewsLA.
Authorities pronounced Jones dead at the scene.
Jones holds several records at San Jose State as a wide receiver, and remains the school’s career leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns.
He also served on the Spartans’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant following his professional career in the NFL and CFL.
“My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person,” former San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement.
He added: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. From his freshman year as a WR, to coaching on our staff, he made [San Jose State football] better every day. The Jet was special. Love you brother.”
Jones starred as a reliable wide receiver target for the Spartans during his collegiate career from 2010 to 2013, achieving program records with 248 catches and 31 touchdowns.
He also ranks second in program history with 3,087 receiving yards, in addition to several single-game and single-season receiving marks.
Jones’ best effort came in the 2013 season when he caught 79 passes for 1,356 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in tandem with future NFL quarterback David Fales.
The wide receiver led the Mountain West in receiving production that year and was named to the conference’s First Team at the end of the year.
Jones played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns practice squads in 2014 and joined the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
He later served on the Alouettes’ coaching staff as a defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024.
