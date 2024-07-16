College Football HQ

College football coach Jeff Traylor's son shielded reporter at Trump rally shooting

Jake Traylor, a news reporter and son of UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor, helped shield one of his colleagues when shots rang out at the Trump rally.

James Parks

The son of UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor shielded a fellow news reporter in the midst of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his recent rally.
The son of UTSA football coach Jeff Traylor shielded a fellow news reporter in the midst of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his recent rally. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY
In this story:

In the moment shots rang out during former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pa., reporter Jake Traylor rushed to protect one of his colleagues from the gunfire. Traylor, an NBC News presidential campaign reporter, is also the son of UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor.

Traylor was nearby when suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump in a failed assassination attempt over the weekend, and jumped towards ABC News Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, helping shield her from the incoming gunfire.

"This was the moment we dove for cover as gunshots rang out," Scott said on X. "Extremely grateful for my security, Jeff, who yanked me off the press riser & [Jake Traylor] who covered me on the ground."

Crooks struck Trump's right ear with a bullet, leaving the GOP candidate's face bloody, killing one rally spectator, and wounding two others before Secret Service agents killed him, law enforcement officials have said.

Traylor described the events as "harrowing" in comments to MSNBC, and noted that reporters were looking to get near Trump in anticipation of his announcing a vice presidential running mate.

"Of course, then we heard the shots," he said.

"Immediately, I saw Trump go down pretty quickly. I also saw the crowd go down. Everyone in the press pen went down and we were all just covering each other. Even though that lasted a handful of seconds, that felt like a very long time."

Traylor's father said he heard about the shooting on the news.

"Obviously, as parents we were extremely worried, but he texted us pretty quickly that he was okay," the Roadrunners' head coach said in a statement. "I didn't get to speak to him until late that night because he was covering the event. He was pretty shook up."

He added: "I did not find our about him taking cover on the ground and protecting his colleagues until I saw it on social media. It doesn't surprise me that Jake didn't tell me. The kid is just wired differently.

"Obviously, I am very proud of what he did, but it doesn't surprise me in the least. That has always been Jake. It was just a sad and horrible scene. My prayers continue to go out to everyone who was affected by this tragic event."

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

