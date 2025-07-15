College football assistant coach Ty Darlington arrested, accused of DUI
Tulsa football co-offensive coordinator Ty Darlington was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to KOTV reports.
Authorities said Darlington was speeding on Kimberly Park Place in Jenks, Okla., a suburb of Tulsa, when he nearly crashed into a patrol car responding to another incident.
Officers at the scene claimed Darlington spoke with a slurred speech and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
Jenks Police took Darlington into custody. He faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and aggravated DUI.
“We are aware of the situation and are still gathering all the information,” the University of Tulsa said in a statement.
Tulsa hired Darlington as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach last December.
Darlington played center at Oklahoma from 2012 to 2015, appearing in 37 games and starting 26 contests for the Sooners.
As a senior, he won the Campbell Trophy, which is given to the college football player who best merges academics, leadership, and on-field performance.
He also won the Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to the player who takes part in community service in addition to athletic and academic performance.
Darlington retired from the NFL after a stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and joined Oklahoma as an administration fellow.
He took on an offensive analyst role in 2017 and became graduate assistant in 2020.
Darlington spent the 2022 season with Florida as quality control coach before taking on the tight ends coach position at Incarnate Word, where he worked as offensive line coach before taking his current role at Tulsa.
