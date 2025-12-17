College football head coach fired after investigation for 'professional misconduct'

The college football coaching carousel continues to spin as the 2026 offseason approaches.

In the Power Four ranks, no fewer than 18 college football programs will have a new coach for their team in 2026. That number could rise to 19 depending on who Michigan decides upon to replace Sherrone Moore.

The Group of Five coaching carousel added a new wrinkle to its rotation when Ohio made the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Smith on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, Smith was fired with cause due to "serious professional misconduct and activities that reflect unfavorably on the University." He was on administrative leave for a little more than two weeks before the Bobcats parted ways with him.

NEWS: Ohio has fired head coach Brian Smith for cause for engaging "in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University."



He was placed on leave on Dec. 1. Details have remained sparse. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 17, 2025

Smith played both center and long snapper at Hawaii from 1998 to 2001. He came up through the coaching ranks by coaching offensive positions such as offensive line, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. Many of his formative coaching seasons were at his alma mater (2008-11, 2016-19).

After two seasons as an offensive coordinator at Washington State, he came to Ohio in 2022. He worked as a passing game coordinator, associate head coach, running backs coach and offensive coordinator for three seasons under Tim Albin. When Albin departed for the Charlotte head coaching vacancy left by Biff Poggi, Ohio promoted Smith to head coach.

The Bobcats finished 8-4 in Smith's lone regular season as the head coach. Two of the four losses were non-conference road games at Rutgers (34-31) and at Ohio State. The only losses for the Bobcats in MAC play were at Ball State (20-14) and Western Michigan (17-13).

Ohio will now have a fourth head coach in six seasons. Former head coach Frank Solich stepped down after 16 seasons in the 2021 offseason, ushering in the Tim Albin era. Albin coached the next four seasons in Athens, finishing 33-19 with a MAC championship victory in 2024.

John Hauser will serve as the interim for the Bobcats in the bowl game. Ohio will face UNLV (10-3, 6-2) in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23 (9 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Though the search for a new head coach is nationwide, Ohio has not hired a coach externally since it hired Solich in 2005. Smith was promoted from his offensive coordinator post last offseason, and Albin was also promoted from the offensive coordinator role in 2021.