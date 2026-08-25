Big Ten Set to Pass Major Rule Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

In reaction to the latest surprising development around college football, one major conference is now taking a firm stand – against it.

Big Ten officials unanimously approved of the creation of a new rule that will stop football players from returning to play in the conference after signing with an NFL franchise, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Big Ten responds after controversial NFL-to-college decision

“Anyone who has declared for the NFL Draft and did not withdraw, appeared on an NFL roster, or signed a contract with a pro league cannot be on a Big Ten roster,” Thamel explained of the conference’s intentions.

Big Ten brass met on Tuesday to discuss the potential rule, and the general feeling from recent reports was that it would pass.

What they’re reacting to

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That decision comes in the wake of another unusual and seismic change that came college football’s way very recently, when a judge in Louisiana granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA that will allow some NFL players to enter the transfer portal and return to school for a fifth year of eligibility.

“Officially plunged into the abyss ,” is how veteran college football observer Paul Finebaum described the move, reflecting the opinion not only of the sport’s traditionalists and purists, but just about everyone watching from afar.

First up was Dae’Quan Wright, who reportedly has a deal in place to play for LSU this season if he doesn’t clear NFL waivers, despite playing for the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 preseason.

Big Ten may not be alone, either

While it appears the Big Ten first emerged with its intention to pass such a rule, other college football conferences appear to agree.

Officials in the ACC are considering a similar rule to prevent NFL players from returning to its conference, and Big 12 athletic directors may do likewise, according to The Athletic.

SEC presidents have already publicly condemned the idea of NFL players going back to college with a statement on Monday night, and the conference appears to be leaning towards a rule of its own, with decision makers meeting in Birmingham, according to reports.

A roster building nightmare for CFB coaches

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Oregon coach Dan Lanning both went on the record saying that they oppose NFL players going back to college, in part because of the logistical difficulty that comes with creating their rosters every season.

Schools have to formalize their teams the day before the season begins, which in 2026 is set to kick off this coming Saturday. Big Ten member USC is among those playing in Week 0, and will have to set its roster on Friday.

Lanning put the matter bluntly: “Once you go to the NFL, to me, you’re in the NFL. You don’t get the opportunity to come back.”

Now, it appears the Big Ten and other college football conferences are set to agree.

(Thamel)