Georgia, Tennessee in recruiting fight for 4-star WR
Two long-time SEC rivals are in the middle of a fight on the football recruiting trail, especially as it relates to four-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, who is in the sights of both Georgia and Tennessee as he looks to make a decision on his future.
The wideout said it's a two-way race between the Bulldogs and the Volunteers.
"Georgia has a slight lead over Tennessee," Blackshear said, via On3 Sports. "Both schools are recruiting me hard and I like a lot of the same things about each school, but Georgia is a little bit ahead of Tennessee."
In particular, Blackshear likes how Kirby Smart's Georgia team throws the football.
"I like Georgia a lot," he said. "Their offense spreads things out more now. They are throwing the ball more and I like how they play and practice."
Blackshear rates as a three-star recruit at 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, and is currently ranked as the No. 10 overall athlete prospect and the No. 37 recruit from the state of Georgia.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine strongly suggests Georgia will secure the in-state receiver, as the Bulldogs have a projected 98.6 percent chance to sign the player. Rivals predicts Blackshear will pick Georgia with a 100 percent chance.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams