Jared Curtis, college football's top QB recruit in 2026, sets commitment date
One of college football’s most highly-regarded quarterback recruits is down to two schools, and now he has officially named a date when he’ll make his commitment decision.
Jared Curtis has announced that he’ll make his pledge official on May 5, according to On3 Sports.
It’s down to two finalists for the quarterback, who is set to pick between either Georgia or Oregon where he’ll start his collegiate career.
Curtis originally pledged to Georgia, but decommitted last year and reopened his recruitment process, allowing Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning to get involved.
Curtis is considered the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 ranked overall prospect regardless of position in the 2026 class, according to an average of the four national football recruiting services.
247Sports Crystal Ball names one prediction for where Curtis will commit, naming Georgia as the most likely destination for the Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School quarterback.
Oregon is the favorite to sign Curtis with 54.2 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.
That model forecasts Curtis will sign with Georgia with 36.9 percent likelihood, while Alabama sits in a distant third place at 2.1 percent.
Rivals names Curtis the No. 3 quarterback and No. 4 ranked overall player, and projects he will sign with Georgia with 100 percent odds.
Curtis averages 207 passing yards per game while completing nearly 62 percent of his passes over his three-year high school career in Nashville.
The quarterback has thrown 92 touchdown passes in that time and has 19 interceptions while covering 7,665 total yards, according to MaxPreps.
His best outing came as a junior, when he passed for 2,830 yards while completing 70.2 percent of his throws with 40 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.
