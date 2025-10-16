$55 million college football coach is in danger of being next firing: Insider
The college football coaching carousel got an earlier start than normal and there is no end in sight. Several Power 4 teams are being mentioned in college football rumors as potential programs who could fire their coaches sooner rather than later.
Pressure is mounting on Florida's Billy Napier as his future is once again in doubt. Yet, it could be a Big Ten coach who is most on the hot seat.
According to CBS Sports' Richard Johnson and Chris Hummer, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell may be the coach most on the hot seat heading into the team's showdown against No. 1 Ohio State in Week 8.
"In the words of one industry source: 'The job I'm hearing is the hottest is Wisconsin,'"Johnson and Hummer wrote on Thursday. "Luke Fickell is in his third year and is 15-17 at Wisconsin, a program that didn't post a losing season between 2002 and 2023.
"Fickell's buyout is sizable at around $25 million, and is a concern sources have brought up. However, unlike with Napier, Fickell would be paid out monthly through 2032. Wisconsin has games with Ohio State and Oregon over the next two weeks ahead of its bye week."
Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell's buyout tops $25 million, if fired
The move would not come without a high cost. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Fickell's buyout tops $25 million.
Fickell was once one of the hottest names in the college football coaching carousel after leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff prior to the 12-team expansion. Yet, Fickell's tenure has not gone as planned in Madison.
Wisconsin signed Fickell to a seven-year, $55 million contract in Nov. 2022, per Yahoo Sports. Years later, the Badgers brass appear to be having some buyer's remorse. Wisconsin is on a four-game losing streak, including a 37-0 loss to Iowa.
Florida HC Billy Napier could also be fired in the coming days
Napier and Fickell may be battling for the undesirable title of being the next major college football coach fired. The Florida coach also appears to be in danger. USA Today's Matt Hayes reported that Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend after Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with some of the school's biggest boosters.
"Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters Tuesday, and was told continuing financial support depends on new direction within the football program, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports," Hayes detailed on Wednesday.
"The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect the ongoing process, said embattled Florida coach Billy Napier could be fired as soon as this weekend. One thing is certain: Napier won't survive another loss."