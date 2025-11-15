College football's most underrated QB named by ESPN's Jordan Rodgers
SEC analyst Jordan Rodgers knows about being underrated an underrated quarterback as the younger brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers. So when he spoke up on SEC Nation about a passer who draws his attention for being underrated, it's only natural that his opinion drew note. Rodgers was talking about Georgia QB Gunner Stockton in his comments.
Rodgers' Take
I also think Gunner Stockton is probably the most-- maybe-- underrated quarterback in the country. He doesn't put up the gaudy numbers and doesn't make the big-time throws falling away, off platform. You know what he does? He makes the right decisions over and over and over again. And that's not sexy.... What has he done wrong this year? It hasn't wowed you at times, but with his legs, he's been incredible in the red zone... and decision making, it's not sexy, but it's why they've gotten to where they are.- Jordan Rodgers
Stockton's Production (and Beck's Struggles)
Stockton has been quietly impressive since taking over from Carson Beck after the veteran QB's transfer to Miami. A season ago, the issue with Beck was negative big plays-- and some of that has carried over to this season. After a near-seamless 2023 season, Beck threw 12 interceptions in 2024, with four coming in Georgia's two losses in which he started. Similarly, he's thrown nine interceptions so far in 2025, with six in the two Miami losses.
On the other hand, Stockton's decision making has been crisp. He has passed for 2,040 yards with over 69% completions and thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Stockton has added 321 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground, which has been a significant addition for Georgia from the days where Beck was more of a ground-wary pocket passer.
A variety of styles
Stockton's skill set has combined well with Georgia's ability, as noted by Rodgers above, to succeed in a variety of styles of football. He threw for 304 yards to outpass Tennessee in Week 3 and 289 more yards to outgun Ole Miss. But he's also capable of controlling the football and adding a rushing touchdown to slog past Auburn.
Stockton is statistically solid-- sixth in the SEC in QB rating-- but also is excellent in the areas where Georgia needs him to excel. He is third in the league in completion percentage, but is just 0.6% off the lead. The only starter in the league who has thrown fewer interceptions is Ty Simpson of Alabama. Georgia is third in the SEC in turning red-zone trips into touchdowns (75.7% frequency). With Georgia in the thick of the CFP race, it's hard to argue with Rodgers' observation about the underrated passer leading the way.