TNT to broadcast select College Football Playoff games starting in 2024
It's that time of year when we get news around the college football TV schedule, and this week we learned that TNT will air select College Football Playoff games starting this postseason.
ESPN originally bought the rights to air all 11 CFP games in the new expanded playoff, and as part of the deal, the network earned the right to sell some of its games to other networks.
Many inside the industry assumed ESPN would sell those games to other main networks that already broadcast college football games, like CBS, Fox, or NBC, but the four-letter chose TNT instead.
"ESPN and TNT Sports have reached a five-year agreement for TNT Sports to sublicense select College Football Playoff games from ESPN, beginning with the upcoming college football season," ESPN said in a statement.
In the announcement, the network confirmed that TNT will broadcast two first-round College Football Playoff games in this postseason and the next, following the 2025 season.
TNT will also air two quarterfinal playoff games in addition to first-round games every postseason in 2026, 2027, and 2028.
The news comes as it's believed TNT is about to lose its long-time NBA rights, leaving the network's popular Inside the NBA show's future up in the air.
As part of the deal, the games will be produced by ESPN and use that network's broadcasters while using TNT branding during the matchups.
It's unknown if long-time TNT personalities like Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, or Kenny Smith will play any role in the production.
