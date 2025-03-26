Colorado, Syracuse expect NCAA decision on spring game this week
Colorado and Syracuse have appealed to the NCAA to change its rules prohibiting teams from holding competitive practices and exhibitions during the spring football practice period.
Now, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown says he expects the NCAA will have a final decision on their proposal by the end of this week, according to On3 Sports.
“It’s in the hands of the NCAA right now,” Brown told reporters. “We all locked in. Me and Coach Prime are excited. I love Coach Prime.”
He added: “Since I met him when I started recruiting his son Shilo back at Baylor, he’s been just a straight Class A dude, trying to show all young dudes how to come up in the game. How to do stuff right and just be yourself. Locking in. We’ve been locked in. We’re hoping this happens.”
Brown referenced the growing trend of some high profile college football programs to either cancel their spring games outright or replace them with alternative events.
“I definitely want to do that,” Brown said of holding a spring football event.
“I think that it will help the game because where it’s going, nobody wants to have spring games anymore.”
The concern among some coaches is that by playing a traditional spring game, rival schools could use the tape to scout players for their own teams and lure them into the transfer portal.
But other coaches, like Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, have defended the format and suggested that playing the game doesn’t actually invite more tampering from other schools.
Sanders and Brown are among that latter cohort, hoping instead to expand and innovate the format rather than do away with it.
“I would like to play against another team in the spring,” Sanders said recently.
“That’s what I’m trying to do right now. To have a competitive [spring] playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous...
“... I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously.”
Now we wait to see if the NCAA agrees.
-