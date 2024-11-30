Colston Loveland, Will Johnson out for Michigan vs. Ohio State
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and defensive back Will Johnson will not play in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, the team revealed on the Big Ten availability report.
The absence of both players leaves the Wolverines without their best offensive player and best defensive player heading into their regular season finale.
Loveland missed the second half of last week’s game against Northwestern with an undisclosed injury and was limited during Michigan’s practice over the last week.
Head coach Sherrone Moore hinted that Loveland might not be ready to return in time for the Ohio State game despite saying that the player was trending in a “good direction.”
Loveland has been the most important target in a Michigan passing offense that ranks 128th among 134 FBS teams in production and 106th nationally in scoring, with 23.1 points per game.
The tight end is the team’s leading receiver, with 56 catches for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns, all the best numbers for any player on the roster this season.
Johnson was reported as unlikely to play in Saturday’s game as he continues to recover from the toe injury that has kept him off the field since Oct. 19, when he left the game against Illinois.
His absence has deprived Michigan’s defense of its best coverage defender, as he has returned two interceptions for touchdowns this year.
Not playing on Saturday could signal the end of Johnson’s collegiate playing career, should he elect to skip Michigan’s bowl game, as is common among high projected NFL Draft picks, as the defensive back is.
Most draft analysts expect Johnson could be selected as high as the top-five in the 2025 NFL Draft.
