Could the 2027 NFL Draft Deliver a Historic Wide Receiver Class?

The NFL Draft is coming up, and there are many positions that are loaded with some depth, but there is one position that has always caught the attention of fans across the world. That position is the wide receiver position.

It is one thing to be able to make great throws, but it is a whole other ball game when it comes to getting open against some of these suffocating defenses that these athletes face. While the class of 2026 has some talented wide receivers, the best talent will be coming in the class of 2027.

There are multiple generational athletes at the wide receiver position for the NFL Draft class of 2027. Here are some of the names that will be drafted in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown during the Cotton Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah Smith is arguably one of the greatest college football wide receivers we have seen since the Julio Jones days at Alabama when it comes to being a physical dominance. Smith is one of the main players in the class, let alone at the position, but it is no secret that he will be the No. 1 wide receiver in this class.

Smith is a star and is only going to progress in this next season, which is a scary thought. He will be an immediate starter and will be deserving of being a premier wide receiver the moment he is selected in the NFL. One thing is for sure: the talented prospect will make someone a lot of money.

Ryan Williams - Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia during the 2025 SEC Championship | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ryan Williams is shifty to say the least. From the days that fans had no choice but to hear 'this kid is only 17', to another convincing season filled with solid route running and great moves after the catch. The prospect will be a first-round pick thanks to a very talented route tree and a sure set of hands.

He had some issues throughout the season, but so did almost every wide receiver. He is still young, which is the key to being drafted. Williams is elite, and many would agree with that stance. He has the chance to be the future of the NFL.

Cam Coleman - Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Coleman is with a new team in what is likely his last season of college football. He is the expected No. 1 wide receiver for a very talented quarterback by the name of Arch Manning. Manning will have Ryan Wingo to throw to as well, which is unbelievable. That roster is ridiculous, but even just from a stance talking about Coleman, he is going to be a top selection.

Coleman will be one of the top five selected wide receivers, and the fact that he is likely not even going to be a top-two selected player at the position explains how talented this class is when it comes to talent.

Other Names to Know

• Braylon Staley (Tennessee)

• Ryan Wingo (Texas)

• Evan Stewart (Oregon)

• Bryant Wesco (Clemson)

• Eric Singleton (Florida)

• Mike Matthews (Tennessee)

• Nyck Harbor (South Carolina)

• Duce Robinson (Florida State)

• TJ Moore (Clemson)