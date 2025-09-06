Dave Portnoy and Urban Meyer lock in bet for Michigan vs. Ohio State game
With controversial Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on FOX this season, it was almost inevitable that it would happen, but in Week 2, Portnoy and Urban Meyer are already working on an Ohio State/Michigan bet. The Buckeyes and Wolverines don't meet until the final week of the regular season, but thanks to a little pot-stirring from FOX's crew, a wager is being formed.
The bet between Meyer and Portnoy
The controversy started from a user question on the "Ask Dave" section of the show. The question was "Would you be willing to do a bet with Urban for this years Michigan vs Ohio St game?" "That's not even a bet... Michigan always wins," crowed Portnoy.
Host Brady Quinn wasted no time, prompting Meyer, "How about this? If Michigan wins, you have to be willing to put on a jersey, an old-school Harbaugh jersey," said Quinn. "And sing the fight song," chimed in Portnoy.
Quinn then worked on Portnoy. "You have to apologize to Ryan Day and put on an Ohio State jersey," Quinn egged on Portnoy. Portnoy asked why he would need to apologize to Day. By then, Meyer was walking it back too.
"I'll do the jersey," said Meyer, "I'm not going to sing, that's not going to happen."
"See, he's afraid," joked Portnoy.
"But we've got the basic foundation going forward," said host Rob Stone. Portony and Meyer shook hands and the jersey swap appears to be a bargain moving ahead.
Portnoy and Meyer an usual team with FOX
The addition of Portnoy figures to enhance the trash-talking and perhaps the in-house betting. Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is noted as a massive fan of Michigan. He even publicly indicated his commitment behind adding freshman QB Bryce Underwood, pledging his dollars to the Michigan recruiting effort.
Meyer, of course, won a national championship at Ohio State as the predecessor of current Buckeye boss Ryan Day. The oil and vinegar mix didn't take long to surface and it sounds like someone will end up with some interesting apparel after the Michigan/Ohio State game.