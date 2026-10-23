David Pollack Doesn't Hesitate When Naming the 'Most Trustworthy' QB in the SEC

Longtime college football analyst David Pollack has certainly spent plenty of time in and around the SEC. Pollack starred at Georgia, twice being named SEC Player of the Year during a banner career. In nearly two decades as a college football analyst, Pollack has spent plenty of time and energy breaking down the league. His takes on SEC quarterbacks are backed by plenty of knowledge.

Pollack's Most Trustworthy SEC QB

In contemplating the passers of the SEC, Pollack indicated that he would buy mythical stock in Georgia QB Guuner Stockton. "This year, with that squad-- he had a bad game there's no doubt... but I trust him to take care of the football. That [performance against Auburn] was more of an anomaly to me than anything."

Coming into the game with Auburn, Stockton had thrown only two interceptions in 124 passing attempts. But he matched that total in the Aauburn game and also lost a key fumble late in the game that allowed the Tigers to drive for the winning score.

Stockton's Season

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton has impressed David Pollack this season. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Stockon leads the SEC in quarterback rating. He's completing over 74% of his passes, his 9.9 yards per pass attempt is tops in the conference, and his 16 passing touchdowns is just behind league leader Kamario Taylor's 17 TD passes.

Stockton was also solid in 2025, passing for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Despite Georgia's loss last week, the Bulldogs, under Stockton's leadership are likely to reach the College Football Playoff again.

Pollack's Take on Arch Manning

Less kind was Pollack's take on Texas QB Arch Manning.

"There's no world, there's no situation, there's nothing period that you can sell me... that I would buy Arch Manning," said Pollack, "I'm assuming the value is as low as it's going to get. Just remember, we were talking about Heisman Trophy for Arch Manning, so the fact that we're sitting here and now we're discussing whether he should be benched, I'm not sure it can go any lower."

Manning's Struggles

In his second full season as a starter, Manning has been underwhelming at Texas. He ranks ninth of 15 qualifying SEC quarterbacks in QB rating. Manning's 1295 passing yards is 12th in the league and his 11 touchdown passes is ninth.

More than numbers, Manning has failed to play his best in big games. Only in the opener agianst Texas State has he passed for 300 yards this year. His 7.8 yards per pass is not impressive and Manning has thrown three interceptions (against four touchdowns) in his last three games.