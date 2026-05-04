David Pollack Picks SEC QB for Breakout Campaign Entering 2026 Season

The college football world is still getting acquainted with Kenny Minchey, but David Pollack has already seen enough. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, the college football analyst spotlighted the Kentucky Wildcats quarterback as one of the SEC players poised to become a household name before the 2026 season wraps up.

Minchey arrived in Lexington through a transfer from Notre Dame, where he spent three seasons mostly watching and waiting. He completed 77 percent of his limited pass attempts with the Fighting Irish and never cracked the starting lineup, losing out to CJ Carr before entering the portal in January.

What makes Pollack's take compelling is the full picture he paints. It is not just about Minchey. It is about everything being built around him in Lexington.

Will Stein's offense is the real foundation

Pollack was direct in his assessment, leading with head coach Will Stein as the reason Kentucky's offense should be taken seriously in 2026. "Kentucky. First, you got your guy Will Stein, which is huge because now I have a guy that I know can design offense at an elite level," Pollack said. "Top five play caller in all of college football."

Stein arrived from Oregon, where he developed one of the sharpest offensive attacks in the country. His vision for Kentucky is a pro-style, adaptable system.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced after being hired in December. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's not huddle every play and go in the I formation," Stein said earlier this spring. "It's a blend of everything." He has also spoken publicly about researching NFL teams like the Chiefs, Bears and Lions as offensive blueprints.

That credibility matters when evaluating Minchey. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said before the 2025 season that Minchey was good enough to start for the Irish, and that the decision between him and Carr came down to factors beyond pure statistics. Stein has echoed that confidence. "We talked to NFL scouts on him," Stein said. "Feel like he's got a really high upside."

Minchey's spring reads signal legitimate promise

The early returns from spring practice have reinforced the optimism. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan noted that Minchey has progressed to adjusting protections and managing situational football in real time, not just executing plays. Stein himself pointed to a third-down blitz situation in a spring scrimmage as the moment he knew Minchey's football IQ was ready for this level of responsibility.

Pollack acknowledged the limited sample size but was not deterred.

"The thing you see is you see athletic ability, which will be used. You see processing and you see accuracy." He also pointed to Kentucky's rebuilt offensive line, assembled through an aggressive portal class, as a critical supporting factor.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats in January after a one-day commitment to Nebraska. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Their offensive line came in with a lot, a big portal haul, a bunch of guys up front that are going to protect them."

Stein's system hands the quarterback real authority at the line of scrimmage, something he calls "advantage checks," where Minchey is trusted to identify a bad play call against a given defensive look and audible into a better one. That demands a high football IQ, which spring practice has confirmed Minchey possesses.

For a quarterback who never got a clean starting opportunity at Notre Dame, Kentucky's offense may be a perfect landing spot.

The Wildcats lack of offensive firepower has been a significant drag on the program for years. If Stein and Minchey deliver even a fraction of what Pollack projects, the Wildcats will look nothing like the team fans have watched recently.