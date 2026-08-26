David Pollack Announces Career News Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

College football analyst David Pollack is one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. Pollack has had a long career in the national spotlight, first as a player and then as a broadcaster.

David Pollack Had Successful College Football Career

Pollack was one of the best defensive players in college football history. The former Georgia Bulldog was named an All-American two times in his career, and also won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2002 and 2004.

Pollack is the Bulldogs' all-time leader in sacks with 36. He has two of the five best single-season performances. His 14 sacks in 2002 are the second-most all-time, and his 12.5 sacks in 2004 are the fifth-most. He was then selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played just 16 games, as a neck injury ended his career.

North Oconee assistant coach David Pollack on the sideline during a GHSA high school football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pollack Announces Major Move for 2026 College Football Season

Pollack then started his broadcast career. He started in local radio in Georgia before doing studio work for CBS's college football coverage. He would join ESPN in 2009 as a college football analyst.

In 2011, he became a part of ESPN's flagship college football show, "College GameDay." Pollack was a consistent member of the show before being let go in 2023.

He has since started one of the most successful college football podcasts. "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" has over 38-thousand subscribers. He typically posts episodes two times a week. On Tuesday, he announced a major career decision with the podcast. In a post on X, Pollack revealed he's teaming up with On3 for the 2026 season.

Pollack's career has taken him from starring at Georgia to becoming one of the most recognizable analysts in college football. His playing career was cut short in the NFL, but he quickly established himself in broadcasting.

His time at ESPN gave him a national platform, and "College GameDay" helped make him a familiar face to college football fans across the country. Even after leaving ESPN, Pollack has continued building his own audience.

David Pollack Takes 'See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack' to the Next Level with On3

Pollack's decision to team up with On3 gives "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" another avenue to grow ahead of the 2026 season. The move allows Pollack to continue producing college football analysis while partnering with an established platform in the college football space.

For Pollack, it represents another step in building his career on his own terms. After spending years working for major networks, he's now taking his independent podcast into a new phase.