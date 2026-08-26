David Predicts ACC Star to Win the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football. The award is annually given to the most outstanding player in the sport.

The Heisman Has Become a QB Award

Since 2000, 21 of the winners have been quarterbacks. So, it's safe to say a quarterback will likely win the award again in 2026. The question becomes: which quarterback?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Notre Dame Fighting Irish's CJ Carr is the favorite to win the award. He's followed by Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning, Miami Hurricanes Darian Mensah, Oregon Ducks Dante Moore and Ohio State Buckeyes' Julian Sayin.

All of these quarterbacks will have chances to take home the trophy, but the one who might be getting talked about the least is Mensah. For the Duke Blue Devils, he threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions, while leading the Blue Devils to their first ACC championship.

He joins a Miami team that had Cam Ward and Carson Beck running the offense last year. The Hurricanes also have one of the best wide receiver tandems in Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Predicts Darian Mensah Will Win the Heisman

His outstanding season is why college football analyst David Pollack, on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," believes Mensah will win the Heisman.

"I think Trinidad is absolutely going to be there," Pollack said. "CJ Carr is going to be there... I've got Mensah, and I've got Dante Moore. I've got Darian Mensah winning the thing. I think he's going to put up awesome numbers. I think he's going to do what he's always done. I think they're going to be high-flying. I think they're going to win a lot of games."

Mensah Has a Chance to End Miami's Heisman Drought

Miami hasn't had a Heisman Trophy winner since Gino Torretta won the award in 1992. More than three decades later, Mensah has a chance to end that drought in his first season with the Hurricanes.

Pollack's prediction is notable because Mensah isn't currently the favorite. But with his proven production, a talented receiving corps and what could be a high-powered Miami offense, he has a legitimate path to the top of the Heisman race.

If Mensah can lead the Hurricanes to a major season while putting up the type of numbers Pollack expects, he could go from one of the less-discussed contenders to the player holding the Heisman Trophy in New York.