Deion Sanders dealing with mystery health issue, away from Colorado
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is dealing with an unknown health issue that has kept him away from the team’s summer football camp.
But the coach is “feeling well,” according to his son, Deion Sanders, Jr., but he did not go into any specifics.
“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” the coach’s son said on a YouTube livestream.
“When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.”
Sanders has been mostly out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to unspecified health issues.
The coach addressed his absence during an appearance with Asante Samuel on the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast.
“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this,” he said in May.
The coach also did not attend the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s annual meeting over the weekend despite his being a keynote speaker because of an “unavoidable last minute scheduling change,” the foundation said.
Sanders underwent emergency surgery in June 2023 to treat a persistent blood clot issue in his legs, and had two toes amputated as a result of similar issues two years before.
