EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Cover Teased
We're one step closer towards seeing the full debut of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game, and this week fans got their most interesting preview of what's to come as the game appeared on the PlayStation Store with an option for fans to wishlist the game before its release this summer.
Included was what appears to be the official cover art for the game, featuring several prominent college football players including: Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado star Travis Hunter, Ohio State tailback Quinshon Judkins, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and many others.
Other unnamed players represent programs like LSU, Notre Dame, USC, Washington, Oregon, and scores of other schools that will be included in the game.
Those players being featured is the first evidence we have of the over 10,000 NIL deals that EA Sports has agreed to with college football players from around the country.
Players who opted into College Football 25 will receive $600 NIL checks while other athletes scored more lucrative deals that include branding opportunities and appearances in the trailer.
What's more, EA Sports' website includes a live, running countdown promising more news about the upcoming game, with that clock set to expire on May 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern time, so clearly there's more news about to come out soon.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
That decision followed a court ruling that forced EA Sports to pay compensation to athletes who had previously been included in the product but were not paid.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future. That date is getting closer every day.
