Elite ACC WR Predicted to Become College Football's Next Breakout Superstar

The 2025 college football season was jam-packed with freshmen who were able to look wise beyond their years, and establish themselves as the next generation of college football's superstars.

While there are plenty of names that could be thrown out to tie into this sentiment, it would simply be unfair to one player in particular to pretend that he didn't make the loudest introduction. This, of course, being Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney.

The former four-star recruit who skipped his senior season of high school led all of college football in catches with on the year, while racking up 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Miami native was named ACC Rookie of the Year and played a huge role in getting the team to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While the Canes came up short of winning it all, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford thinks they have a chance at contending again in 2026, and revealed that Toney will play a huge role in defining the playoff race.

Miami Hurricanes running back Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crawford released a list of sophomores who he thinks will define the College Football Playoff race, and sitting atop the rankings ahead of some pretty big names was Toney.

"If college football's next superstar leap is coming from the sophomore class in 2026, keep your eyes on Toney," wrote Crawford. "The nation's most dangerous playmaker not named Jeremiah Smith, Toney eviscerated defenses after opening the season as a 17-year-old true freshman, then celebrated his birthday with two touchdowns at Florida State."

As Crawford pointed out, the most intriguing thing about Toney, who measures in at just 5-foot-11, is his versatility. The Canes lined him up in the slot, out wide and even utilized him in the run game at times. For those who followed his high school career, where he was tabbed as "Baby Jesus," him being able to move around the field isn't a shock.

In fact, during his final year of high school football, he actually replaced an injured five-star Texas quarterback signee, Dia Bell. Not only did American Heritage finish the year 12-2, but they won a Class 4A state title with Toney completing 36 of 45 passes (80%) for 510 yards with seven touchdowns to just one pick in the final three games.

So, with a year of college football under his belt, a more talented thrower of the ball in Darian Mensah joining the fold after transferring from Duke, Toney very well could end up making a case for being the best player in all of college football.

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