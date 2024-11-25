ESPN to meet with Lee Corso about College GameDay future after season
Lee Corso remains arguably the most recognizable face in college football media, but now at the age of 89, there remains some speculation around whether he will return to ESPN’s College GameDay program for the 2025 season.
ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said the network will speak with Corso about his status with the network going forward once this season comes to an end.
“Listen, I think we’re going to do what we’ve done now for a couple of years running, which is we’re going to have a conversation with him after the season, see where things are,” Magnus said on SI Media with Jimmy Traina.
“You know, he’s a special guy. I mean, he’s one of the nicest men any of your listeners or anyone on Earth could ever come across. And he’s been absolutely iconic on the show.”
He added: “We’re going to get through the playoff this year, let everybody decompress and then we have some time to figure out what we’re going to do for next season.”
Corso has been a feature of every college football Saturday with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
After some health issues, he missed five shows during the 2022 football season and is no longer featured for the entire three-hour program.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting many of his appearances on the program.
Now, as Corso is set to turn 90 before the start of next football season, he and ESPN will discuss his future with the network in a decision that could change the face of college football media forever.
